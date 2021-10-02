CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Donalsonville, GA

Saturday has sun for Donalsonville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Donalsonville (GA) Weather Channel
Donalsonville (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(DONALSONVILLE, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Donalsonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cF2aLYI00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Donalsonville (GA) Weather Channel

Donalsonville (GA) Weather Channel

Donalsonville, GA
178
Followers
604
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy