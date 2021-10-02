Weather Forecast For Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



