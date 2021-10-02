CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Weather Forecast For Oak Island

Oak Island (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

OAK ISLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cF2aJmq00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oak Island, NC
