Weather Forecast For Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
