Slow Down With These Serene City-Building Games

Islands, particularly deserted ones, are often portrayed as being these paradise wonderlands that are smack in the middle of beautiful azure waters and have all the necessary resources for survival in ideal conditions. I was born in a nation of islands and have lived here most of my life, and I can promise you that it’s not nearly as amazing as media has made it out to be. But at times, it actually can be quite tranquil and mesmerizingly soothing. It’s this atmosphere of peace and escapism that Islanders seeks to replicate on Nintendo Switch by means of its clean-cut, low-poly aesthetic and subdued, ambient soundtrack. Truly, it does a good job at it, too.

