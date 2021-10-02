Sun forecast for Ruther Glen — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(RUTHER GLEN, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ruther Glen. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ruther Glen:

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 78 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.