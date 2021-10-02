CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Local public health officials combat staff burnout, low pay, harassment

By Laura Olson
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuKt2_0cF2aFFw00

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local public health departments that were already struggling with too few workers and too little money have been pushed to the brink — and for some, beyond the brink.

“My staff is burnt out, overworked and underpaid,” Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner with the Columbus Public Health Department in Ohio, told U.S. House members on Wednesday. “Some are leaving the field entirely, unable to contribute any more to the work they once loved.”

“Simply put,” Roberts added, “their tank is empty.”

She and other public health officials from Kansas and Louisiana painted a bleak picture to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis during a hearing on the challenges facing public health departments.

While some of those problems have intensified during the pandemic, such as harassment and vitriol from those who refuse to believe the science behind vaccines, other issues, like a lack of resources, have been mounting for decades.

Roberts described how an emergency-preparedness unit that once had 20 staffers was down to five by the time the pandemic hit. Staffers from across the public health agency, some whose jobs have little to do with infectious disease response, have been called into the all-hands-on-deck fight.

The result? Staff fatigue and early retirement, while those who remain on the job have faced harassment and challenges to the authority of public health agencies.

Anger over mask mandates
Officials from across the country told similar stories.

Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney, a health officer in the Wilson County Health Department in Kansas, said a local sheriff volunteered to escort her to her car after a public meeting on mask mandates, because he was worried about the angry residents who spoke at the meeting.

McKenney, who is still employed by the rural health department, said she was later told that her job would be opened up for applications because she focused “too much on health and science, and not enough on business.”

“Many of my colleagues have experienced worse harassment than me, by the general public and elected officials, but some have not been able to speak up for fear of retaliation,” McKenney told the committee.

Since the pandemic began, more than 300 state and local public health leaders have left their jobs, according to Dr. Beth Resnick, assistant dean at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health. That represents 1 in 5 Americans losing a public health official in their community.

McKinney attributed the decisions of many of those workers to the strain caused by the hostilities that her colleagues and others across the country have endured since the pandemic began.

“It’s because every day, they have to endure things like people lying to them about their close contacts or when their symptoms started,” she said. “It’s truly the personal effect of the way they’re putting their whole heart into everything that they’re doing to help people, only to get other people to, again, lie or yell or attack or shaming them in public for just trying to do their job.”

Resnick said she and her colleagues have identified at least 1,500 incidents in which public health workers have been attacked or harassed since the pandemic began. Half of local health departments they surveyed reported at least one incident of an attack or harassment, from protests to death threats to shots fired at their homes.

She urged members of Congress to establish a national reporting system for incidents of violence and harassment against public health workers, and for the federal Department of Justice to support state and local prosecutors in enforcing existing laws.

Consistent funding
Local health officials also called for more consistent, long-term funding for their agencies.

They expressed frustration with grants that may last only a year or two, and that are narrowly tailored to specific diseases or health challenges at that moment.

That system of funding makes it too difficult to retain talent within agencies that should be well-prepared to respond to a broad range of threats, they said.

“You can never build for the future if your funding is limited to the priorities of yesterday’s appropriations,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer and medical director for Louisiana’s Department of Health.

Illustrating the scale of what health agencies are still grappling to contain, Kanter noted that Hurricane Ida resulted in 30 deaths in Louisiana. Since that storm made landfall, his state has tallied 1,541 deaths related to COVID-19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kansas, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Ohio Health
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Local health officials on lookout for jump in virus cases

PRINCETON — The Beaver-Graham game Friday night could have been a “perfect storm waiting to happen” related to the possible spread of COVID. “We have to watch for an uptick two weeks from … the Beaver/Graham game,” Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping said Friday. “That’s a lot of local people gathered in one location and they probably will not wear their masks. That’s a perfect storm waiting to happen. Lord knows I hope that I am wrong.”
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Reason.com

Public Health Officials Blew Up Their Credibility, and We're Paying the Price

With COVID-19 still sickening and killing people even though effective vaccines have been widely available for all since the spring, it's frustrating to see vaccination rates creep up only slowly against a head-wind of widespread resistance. It's even more frustrating that much of that resistance can be attributed to self-inflicted wounds on the part of public health experts and government officials. Having effectively discarded their own credibility since the beginning of the pandemic, the powers-that-be find that much of the population no longer places faith in what they have to say.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WATE

Local health officials discuss booster shot rollout

(WJHL) – People who received their last dose of Pfizer at least six months ago and fall into an at-risk category now qualify for booster shots, and local health officials already have plans to start administering the doses. According to the CDC, people who qualify are those 65 and older,...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ohio Capital Journal#News5cleveland Com#U S House
Tampa Bay Times

Public health officials urge lower lead limits

A national public health organization is pushing for sweeping changes to the federal rules designed to keep lead workers safe after a Tampa Bay Times investigation into a Florida lead smelter. The American Public Health Association called the rules “wholly inadequate to protect workers’ health” — and said the Times’...
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Empty tank: COVID burnout impacts public health workers

WASHINGTON — Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local public health departments who were already struggling with too few workers and too little money have been pushed to the brink — and for some, beyond the brink. “My staff is burnt out, overworked and underpaid,” Dr. Mysheika Roberts,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

Public health workers feel ‘helplessness and burnout’

New Jersey public health officials say angry political pushback together with back-breaking workloads at low pay have created toxic conditions for their staffers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan Avallone of the New Jersey Association of County and City Health officials notes, “When you feel that there’s a certain part of the public that just doesn’t support your mission — which is trying to keep people healthy — I think that’s tough on morale.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
nbc24.com

Local health officials explain Ohio guidance on COVID-19 booster shots

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the booster shot starting to be distributed, the Ohio Department of Health has released guidance on the doses. Eligible recipients will only have to attest to having a qualifying condition without requiring proof. That raised some concern about the legitimacy of some of the booster shot...
OHIO STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Nevada officials encourage immigrants to apply for public health insurance following rollback of public charge rule

State officials said this week that eligible immigrants should apply to Medicaid now that a rule penalizing people for using public assistance has been rolled back. In February 2020, changes made by the Department of Homeland Security to the public charge rule created greater restrictions for immigrants seeking admission to the U.S. through visas or residency from applying for Supplemental Social Security Income, Medicaid and food and housing assistance. A panel for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals barred the additional limitations in December, arguing that it was too restrictive and created a strain on state and local programs. The Biden administration also promised to reverse the rule as part of its immigration plan.
NEVADA STATE
bpr.org

WNC Public Health Official Answers COVID-19 Booster Rollout Questions

Several health departments and vaccine providers across Western North Carolina are rolling out the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to people 65 and older and others now eligible. Buncombe, Henderson, and Haywood Jackson, Madison, and McDowell counties are among those offering the booster shot. Meantime, there are lots of questions about just who is qualified to get the extra dose.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
federalnewsnetwork.com

One of the nation’s top public health officials is calling it a career

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. He’s helped steer the nation’s response to two global outbreaks. Now one of the top federal docs is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Observer-Reporter

Be Local: Area mental health officials here to help

Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local. The first week of October is Mental Illness Awareness Week. Mental stress and its impact on athletes has a hot topic throughout the year as tennis star and champion Naomi Osaka and multi-time Olympic gold medal champion gymnast Simone Biles backed away from competition, citing mental stress and fatigue.
WASHINGTON, PA
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy