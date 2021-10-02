Saturday has sun for Penns Grove — 3 ways to make the most of it
(PENNS GROVE, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Penns Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Penns Grove:
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0