Penns Grove, NJ

Saturday has sun for Penns Grove — 3 ways to make the most of it

Penns Grove (NJ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(PENNS GROVE, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Penns Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Penns Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cF2aDUU00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Penns Grove Weather Forecast

Penns Grove Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Penns Grove: Sunday, October 10: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 11: Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain
PENNS GROVE, NJ
Penns Grove (NJ) Weather Channel

Penns Grove (NJ) Weather Channel

Penns Grove, NJ
