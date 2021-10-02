CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, AR

Newport Weather Forecast

Newport (AR) Weather Channel
Newport (AR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

NEWPORT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cF2aBj200

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newport (AR) Weather Channel

Newport (AR) Weather Channel

Newport, AR
257
Followers
603
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy