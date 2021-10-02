Weather Forecast For Holly Ridge

HOLLY RIDGE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



