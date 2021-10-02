CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Ridge, NC

Weather Forecast For Holly Ridge

Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HOLLY RIDGE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0cF2a7HN00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Holly Ridge

(HOLLY RIDGE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holly Ridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
