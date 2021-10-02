CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowland, NC

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Rowland

 9 days ago

(ROWLAND, NC) A sunny Saturday is here for Rowland, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rowland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cF2a6Oe00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

