Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities
(WARRENTON, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Warrenton Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Warrenton:
Saturday, October 2
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
