Daily Weather Forecast For Sheffield Lake
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0