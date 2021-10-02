CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield Lake, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Sheffield Lake

 9 days ago

SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cF2a4dC00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

