Saluda, SC

Saluda Weather Forecast

Saluda (SC) Weather Channel
Saluda (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SALUDA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

SALUDA, SC
Saluda (SC) Weather Channel

Saluda (SC) Weather Channel

Saluda, SC
