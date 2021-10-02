CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Plains, MD

Saturday sun alert in White Plains — 3 ways to take advantage of it

White Plains (MD) Weather Channel
White Plains (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(WHITE PLAINS, MD) A sunny Saturday is here for White Plains, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Plains:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cF2ZzNX00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
White Plains (MD) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For White Plains

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in White Plains: Monday, October 11: Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during
WHITE PLAINS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chance, MD
City
White Plains, MD
White Plains (MD) Weather Channel

White Plains (MD) Weather Channel

White Plains, MD
145
Followers
601
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy