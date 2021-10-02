CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Weather Forecast

Louisville (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LOUISVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cF2Zxc500

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Friday has sun for Louisville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LOUISVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Louisville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
