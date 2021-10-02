CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For Bridgeton

 9 days ago

BRIDGETON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cF2ZwjM00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Bridgeton, MO
