Burnsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BURNSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0