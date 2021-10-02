Lake Station Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKE STATION, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
