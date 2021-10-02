CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Station, IN

Lake Station Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

LAKE STATION, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cF2ZrJj00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

