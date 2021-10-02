Saturday has sun for Vandergrift — 3 ways to make the most of it

(VANDERGRIFT, PA) A sunny Saturday is here for Vandergrift, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vandergrift:

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.