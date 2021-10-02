Daily Weather Forecast For Carriere
CARRIERE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, October 4
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
