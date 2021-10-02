CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lindale, GA

Weather Forecast For Lindale

Lindale (GA) Weather Channel
Lindale (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LINDALE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cF2Zoum00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Lindale (GA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Lindale — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LINDALE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lindale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LINDALE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lindale, GA
Lindale (GA) Weather Channel

Lindale (GA) Weather Channel

Lindale, GA
184
Followers
601
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy