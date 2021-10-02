CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Arden

 9 days ago

ARDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cF2Zn2300

  • Saturday, October 2

    Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Arden (NC) Weather Channel

ARDEN, NC
