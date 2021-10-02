Daily Weather Forecast For Arden

ARDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



