Summersville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

SUMMERSVILLE, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cF2ZlGb00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

