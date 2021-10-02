CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacombe, LA

Saturday rain in Lacombe: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(LACOMBE, LA) Saturday is set to be rainy in Lacombe, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lacombe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cF2Zgqy00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lacombe (LA) Weather Channel

Lacombe (LA) Weather Channel

