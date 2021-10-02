Daily Weather Forecast For Millersburg
MILLERSBURG, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
