Millersburg, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Millersburg

Millersburg (OH) Weather Channel
Millersburg (OH) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MILLERSBURG, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cF2ZdCn00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

