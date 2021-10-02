4-Day Weather Forecast For Tobyhanna

TOBYHANNA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Rain Showers Likely High 65 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.