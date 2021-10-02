4-Day Weather Forecast For Tobyhanna
TOBYHANNA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain Showers Likely
- High 65 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
