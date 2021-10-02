CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobyhanna, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tobyhanna

Tobyhanna (PA) Weather Channel
Tobyhanna (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

TOBYHANNA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cF2ZaYc00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

