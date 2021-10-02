CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, PA

Homestead Weather Forecast

Homestead (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HOMESTEAD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cF2ZZcl00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

