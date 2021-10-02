Q&A with Shana Bushyhead Condill, director of Museum of the Cherokee Indian

Growing up, Shana Bushyhead Condill frequently visited museums with her family. Whether in Montana where she was born or in Milwaukee where she graduated high school, Condill had exposure to a broad range of collections. But as a citizen of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, what she did not see was an accurate representation of her people. “You get the diorama of a Native mannequin in Native dress standing next to a fire and a case of arrowheads,” she explains.