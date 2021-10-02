CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell City, IN

A rainy Saturday in Tell City — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Tell City (IN) Weather Channel
Tell City (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(TELL CITY, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Tell City Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tell City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cF2ZNHH00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

