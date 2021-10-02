Arizona City Daily Weather Forecast

ARIZONA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 95 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



