CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona City, AZ

Arizona City Daily Weather Forecast

Arizona City (AZ) Weather Channel
Arizona City (AZ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ARIZONA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cF2ZLVp00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona City (AZ) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(ARIZONA CITY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Arizona City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
Arizona City (AZ) Weather Channel

Arizona City (AZ) Weather Channel

Arizona City, AZ
342
Followers
613
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy