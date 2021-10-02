CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefland, FL

Chiefland Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

CHIEFLAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cF2ZCZI00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

