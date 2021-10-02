CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hertford

 9 days ago

HERTFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0cF2Z90M00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

