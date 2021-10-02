Daily Weather Forecast For Rathdrum
RATHDRUM, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0