Daily Weather Forecast For Rathdrum

RATHDRUM, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.