CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Pop-ups now open: Madison microbusinesses settle in on State Street

By Natalie Yahr
madison
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a boost to State Street's retail scene, two vacant storefronts just became home to 11 small businesses. Culture Collectives, the first incarnation of a new city-run pop-up shop initiative, opened in 440 and 444 State St. last Saturday, and additional vendors have been setting up shop throughout the week. The project, first proposed in May, is designed to give entrepreneurs from marginalized groups a space on the historic retail corridor, with each vendor displaying their products in a section of the two retail spaces.

madison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Store#Photography#State Street#Culture Collectives#West African#Jd Mccormick Properties#City Council
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy