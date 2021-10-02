Pop-ups now open: Madison microbusinesses settle in on State Street

In a boost to State Street's retail scene, two vacant storefronts just became home to 11 small businesses. Culture Collectives, the first incarnation of a new city-run pop-up shop initiative, opened in 440 and 444 State St. last Saturday, and additional vendors have been setting up shop throughout the week. The project, first proposed in May, is designed to give entrepreneurs from marginalized groups a space on the historic retail corridor, with each vendor displaying their products in a section of the two retail spaces.