Chowchilla, CA

Chowchilla Daily Weather Forecast

Chowchilla (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CHOWCHILLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cF2YyX100

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Chowchilla, CA
