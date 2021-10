JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Snow White doesn’t have seven dwarfs but she did have seven kittens. They have been adopted but mom is still looking for her forever home. Snow White is a 2-year-old dilute calico who came in as a stray. She is a lover girl who will win your heart.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO