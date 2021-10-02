CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

Rainy forecast for Pass Christian? Jump on it!

Pass Christian (MS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(PASS CHRISTIAN, MS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pass Christian Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pass Christian:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cF2YXtW00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

