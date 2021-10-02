CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Letter: Proposal would hurt our community

Fremont Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we as a bank do not typically raise issues occurring in Washington with our customers and community, we feel that we have to in this case. Congress is considering requiring financial institutions to report detailed information on customer bank accounts to the IRS. This raises serious questions about the right to privacy and will raise the cost of tax preparation for individuals and small businesses in our community and across the country. The proposal, if enacted, would require all banks to report to the IRS detailed information on the inflows and outflows of every customer account above $600.

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irs#Community Bank#Congress#Americans
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy