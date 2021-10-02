Letter: Proposal would hurt our community

While we as a bank do not typically raise issues occurring in Washington with our customers and community, we feel that we have to in this case. Congress is considering requiring financial institutions to report detailed information on customer bank accounts to the IRS. This raises serious questions about the right to privacy and will raise the cost of tax preparation for individuals and small businesses in our community and across the country. The proposal, if enacted, would require all banks to report to the IRS detailed information on the inflows and outflows of every customer account above $600.