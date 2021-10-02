CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar, WV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dunbar

 9 days ago

DUNBAR, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cF2YFFg00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Newsbreak#Nws
Dunbar, WV
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

