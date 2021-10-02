4-Day Weather Forecast For Dunbar
DUNBAR, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
