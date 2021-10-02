CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

PHOTOS: Peek inside the State Street pop-up shops

By Natalie Yahr
madison
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to State Street will soon find 11 new shops to explore, all squeezed into just two storefronts. The Madison Pop-Up Shop Program, a city of Madison initiative designed to give business owners from marginalized groups a chance to sell their wares in a top retail zone, has opened Culture Collectives at 440 and 444 State St. The previously vacant shops now host vendors selling products ranging from bath salts and West African dresses to knit shorts and homemade soap.

madison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Street#Culture Collectives#West African
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy