PHOTOS: Peek inside the State Street pop-up shops
Visitors to State Street will soon find 11 new shops to explore, all squeezed into just two storefronts. The Madison Pop-Up Shop Program, a city of Madison initiative designed to give business owners from marginalized groups a chance to sell their wares in a top retail zone, has opened Culture Collectives at 440 and 444 State St. The previously vacant shops now host vendors selling products ranging from bath salts and West African dresses to knit shorts and homemade soap.madison.com
