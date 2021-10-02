CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads Ferry, NC

Sneads Ferry Weather Forecast

Sneads Ferry (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SNEADS FERRY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cF2Xvv300

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

