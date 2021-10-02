CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aztec, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Aztec

 9 days ago

AZTEC, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cF2Xe9w00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

