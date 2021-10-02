La Grange Daily Weather Forecast
LA GRANGE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
