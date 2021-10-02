CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday rain in Poplar Grove: Ideas to make the most of it

Poplar Grove (IL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(POPLAR GROVE, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Poplar Grove Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Poplar Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cF2XZhB00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

