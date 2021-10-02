CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

COP26 delegates agree on need to deliver on $100 bln climate finance pledge - UK's Sharma

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skv7z_0cF2XYoS00
Britain's COP26 President Alok Sharma holds a news conference at the end of the pre-COP26 climate meeting in Milan, Italy, October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Delegates heading to the COP26 U.N. climate summit in Glasgow agreed they must deliver on the $100 billion per year pledge to help most vulnerable nations tackle climate change, COP26 president Alok Sharma said on Saturday.

Speaking after days of meetings at the pre-COP26 climate event in Italy, Sharma said there was a consensus to do more to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius target within reach, adding more needed to be done collectively in terms of national climate plans.

The COP26 conference in Glasgow aims to secure more ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2.0 degrees Celsius - and to 1.5 degrees preferably - above pre-industrial levels.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus

Pope Francis on Saturday called on lawmakers worldwide to overcome “the narrow confines” of partisan politics to quickly reach consensus on fighting climate change. The pope addressed parliamentarians who were in Rome for a preparatory meeting before the U.N's annual climate conference, which begins in Glasgow Scotland on Oct. 31.Francis referred to a joint appeal he and other religious leaders signed this week that calls for governments to commit to ambitious goals at the U.N. conference, which experts consider a critical opportunity to tackle the threat of global warming. “To meet this challenge, everyone has a role...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC New York

‘We Need to Talk to China,' Europe's Climate Chief Says Ahead of COP26

"We need to convince them to peak earlier than 2030, substantially earlier, and we need to convince them to come up with plans to de-carbonize their economy," Timmermans said. He echoed a view shared by Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the EU's executive branch. Timmermans...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Finance#Paris Climate Agreement#Climate Change#Cop26#Milan#U N#Paris Agreement
trust.org

COP26 climate talks 'difficult' without promised finance, says UN fund head

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Rich countries must deliver on a promise to channel $100 billion a year in climate finance to developing nations, otherwise they may jeopardise November's critical negotiations to limit global warming, said the head of the U.N.-backed Green Climate Fund. The call by...
ADVOCACY
kfgo.com

EU’s Timmermans to visit Russia on climate action ahead of COP26

MILAN (Reuters) – European Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said he would visit Russia in the next few weeks to discuss climate action ahead of the U.N. COP26 summit in Glasgow. Russia, one of the world’s bigger oil and gas producers, is coming under increased pressure to set a...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Reuters

UK's Labour pledges to hike green investment to win power

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party would invest 28 billion pounds ($38 billion) every year until 2030 to tackle climate change and grow new green jobs and industries if it wins the next election, its finance policy chief Rachel Reeves said on Monday. With no national poll due...
POLITICS
WRAL News

Climate activist Nakate visits huge German coal mine

LUETZERATH, Germany — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate on Saturday visited a vast German open-pit coal mine and a village that is to be bulldozed for its expansion, saying the destruction is “really disturbing” and has implications far beyond Germany. The visit by Nakate and other young climate activists comes...
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

Understanding The Agricultural Sector’s Role In Climate Pledges

Jeremy Coller Foundation, Chief Investment Officer of Coller Capital and Chair of the FAIRR Initiative. As I have been warning investors for some time now, cows are the new coal. This November, world leaders will meet at the U.N.'s Climate Change Conference (COP26), over five years after the ground-breaking Paris...
AGRICULTURE
American Progress

RELEASE: Understanding China’s Approach to Climate in the Lead-up to COP26

Washington, D.C. — Understanding China’s approach to climate is vital in the lead-up to the COP26 climate summit in November, according to a new column from the Center for American Progress. As world leaders push to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius, China’s energy trajectory is in the...
CHINA
The Conversation UK

COP26: what’s the point of this year’s UN climate summit in Glasgow?

About 25,000 people are expected to travel to Glasgow this autumn for the annual meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This will be the 26th Conference of the Parties, also known as COP26, and all 197 states which are parties to the UNFCCC are supposed to be represented. As hosts of COP26, the UK has called for attendees to submit more ambitious emissions reductions targets for 2030 that will help the world reach net zero by mid-century, to raise contributions to climate adaptation and mitigation funds and to finalise the rules which would govern the implementation of the Paris climate agreement made in 2015.
ENVIRONMENT
tribuneledgernews.com

Rich countries fall $10 billion short in climate finance pledges

Rich countries are racing to close a climate-finance shortfall of at least $10 billion, with a handful of European nations planning to increase their pledges this month ahead of crucial talks in Glasgow, Scotland, according to people familiar with the plans. Over a decade ago, developed countries promised to mobilize...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

We need to act on Greta Thunberg’s climate warnings, says Cop26 President

Cop26 President Alok Sharma said the Swedish teenager had held a “mirror” up to his generation and highlighted why they needed to act. Greta Thunberg’s climate change warnings need to motivate world leaders to deliver change at a major summit in Glasgow, a senior Conservative MP has insisted. Cop26 President...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 president denies UK rift over climate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pointman for the COP26 climate summit insisted Tuesday that his own Conservative party was on board with the ambition of saving the planet. COP26 president Alok Sharma said that despite grumbling on the party's right wing at its annual conference, MPs all saw the potential for a green economic revolution. "Sometimes people don't perceive the Conservatives as leading on this," the former business minister said on the sidelines of the conference in Manchester, northwest England. "Cabinet colleagues actually understand why it's vitally important to get this right," he said, ahead of the two-week COP26 summit in Scotland starting on October 31.
ENVIRONMENT
ecowatch.com

McDonald's Rebuked for Greenwashing Climate Pledge

A prominent climate group accused the McDonald's corporation of another greenwashing stunt on Monday after the burger giant announced it would cut global greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050. "This is another stunt in a long line of greenwashing trends from McDonalds," said Jennifer Molidor, senior food campaigner at...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Cop26 delegates will not need Scottish Government’s vaccine passports

Around 30,000 people are expected to visit Glasgow in November for the conference. Those attending the Cop26 summit in Glasgow will not need to use the Scottish Government’s vaccine passport system to enter the conference. Around 30,000 people are expected to visit the city in November for the international summit...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

199K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy