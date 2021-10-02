CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brandywine, MD

Brandywine Daily Weather Forecast

Brandywine (MD) Weather Channel
Brandywine (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BRANDYWINE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cF2XXvj00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Brandywine (MD) Weather Channel

Brandywine (MD) Weather Channel

Brandywine, MD
116
Followers
606
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy