Bonaire, GA

Weather Forecast For Bonaire

Bonaire (GA) Weather Channel
Bonaire (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BONAIRE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cF2XPrv00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(BONAIRE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bonaire. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
