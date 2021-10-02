CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, AL

A rainy Saturday in Oneonta — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Oneonta (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(ONEONTA, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Oneonta Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oneonta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cF2XOEQ00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

