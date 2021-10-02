CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugo, OK

Hugo Daily Weather Forecast

Hugo (OK) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HUGO, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cF2XKhW00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hugo, OK
