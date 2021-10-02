CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Amboy, NJ

South Amboy Daily Weather Forecast

South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel
South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SOUTH AMBOY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cF2XJon00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel

South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel

South Amboy, NJ
