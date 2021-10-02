CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak, TN

Weather Forecast For Kodak

Kodak (TN) Weather Channel
Kodak (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

KODAK, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cF2XIw400

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kodak, TN
Kodak, TN
